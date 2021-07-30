Watch Southern University alum compete in Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University alumni and New Orleans native, Chef Aristide Williams will have a shot to compete in Food Network’s cooking game show TV competition ‘Chopped’ for a chance to win $10,000.

Williams announced his participation in the competition in a post on social media earlier this week.

After graduating from Southern University and A&M College in 2015, Williams began to pursue a career in culinary arts.

The Louisiana native has worked with world renowned chefs, like Marcus Samuelson, Iron Chef, Alex Guarnascheill, and Chef Micheal Jenkins.

‘Chopped’ airs August 3rd on Food Network beginning at 8 p.m.

To learn more about Williams and his culinary talents, check out his website here.

