WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell press conference discussing COVID-19 update

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell(Mayor's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell will hold a press conference at 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 30 as the state continues to have rising cases and hospitalizations from the fourth surge of COVID-19.

Mayor Cantrell announced Friday that effective immediately that masks will be required indoors regardless of vaccination status in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Mayor Cantrell also announced that vaccines will be mandatory for all New Orleans city employees.

According to the Mayor, over 1,000 cases were reported in NOLA last week and the averager cases went from 104 to 242 this week.

