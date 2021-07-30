Ask the Expert
Walmart mandates masks for all workers in some areas

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees for higher education.(Source: Walmart)
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated ones in areas with high infection rates to wear masks.

The world’s largest retailer is also encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in those areas with surging cases of the delta variant and will be adding back signs at the entrances.

The company is doubling to $150 the incentive for workers in stores, clubs, transportation, distribution center and fulfillment centers to get the vaccine.

The moves come three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges.

