Three first responders hurt after natural gas fire, explosion in New Iberia

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT
IBERIA PARISH (WAFB) - According to a spokesperson with the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal, deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fire and explosion at a business office in New Iberia that injured three first responders.

Officials say Just before 10 a.m. July 29, the New Iberia Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a mobile home being used as a business office located in the 800 block of Hopkins Street.

While suppression efforts were underway, an explosion occurred, injuring three firefighters. All three were hospitalized.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire started on the back side of the mobile home.

The exact cause and source of the fire are unknown at this time, however, deputies can confirm the presence of natural gas was a factor.

Deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the subsequent explosion as they work to determine an origin and cause for that incident.

