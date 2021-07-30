Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU forward Trendon Watford plans to sign deal with Blazers

LSU forward Trendon Watford (No. 2)
LSU forward Trendon Watford (No. 2)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU forward Trendon Watford plans to sign a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers according to ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama Watford played two seasons for the Tigers and earned SEC first team honors in 2021. The sophomore averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds to go with 2.9 assists per game. Watford has also started 58-of-59 career games over two seasons.

Watford posted nine games of 20 points or more this past season with a career high of 30 in the SEC Championship game against Alabama in which he made 13-of-23 field goals with a three and three free throws.

The 6-foot-9 forward posted six double doubles this past season and 13 for his two years at LSU.

He ranked No. 6 in the SEC in scoring average, fifth in rebound average and the SEC leader in defensive rebounds averaging 5.71.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
A shooting on North 13th Street in Baton Rouge left at least one person dead on July 28, 2021.
BRPD: Victim identified in shooting on N. 13th Street
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 West...
Woman identified in deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 W before Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have...
Father arrives home to find family unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

LSU guard Javonte Smart (No. 1)
REPORT: Former Scotlandville Hornet LSU guard Javonte Smart signs deal with Heat
Jared Butler vs. Kansas.
Former Riverside Rebel Jared Butler selected No. 40 overall, headed to Jazz via Pels
2/3/21 MBB Alabama vs LSU Alabama Guard Herbert Jones (1) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
2021 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Alabama forward Herbert Jones No. 35 overall
LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
2021 NBA Draft: LSU guard Cam Thomas selected No.27 overall by the Nets