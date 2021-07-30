Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee, Minn.(Source: Shakopee Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — A man is charged with beheading a woman while they were in a car in traffic in a Minneapolis suburb.

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee.

Several people witnessed the attack. When police arrived, they found Thayer’s body and head.

A machete-style knife was in an alley a few blocks away.

Authorities have not said what motivated the attack, but Soborit has a criminal history that includes a domestic assault conviction for an attack against Thayer in 2017.

At that time, she said they had been dating for seven years.

Press Release #1 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE: July 29 2021 SUBJECT: Homicide Investigation # 21016444 Shakopee, Minn....

Posted by Shakopee Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Authorities on the scene Friday morning did not immediately say if it was obvious how the woman...
Child found with dead woman inside BR apartment
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’ largest hospital urgently requests extra staff
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 West...
Woman identified in deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 W before Sherwood Forest Boulevard
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
Shot At A Million winners announced Friday

Latest News

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell issues mask mandate for the city of New Orleans
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions looming, Biden fails to get Congress to extend ban
Questions emerge over the need for a return to mask mandates and social distancing requirements.
Florida coronavirus cases jump 50% as surge continues
Questions emerge over the need for a return to mask mandates and social distancing requirements.
Is a return to COVID restrictions coming?
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
$1 trillion infrastructure plan clears another Senate hurdle