Help children in need by donating to Uniforms for Kids

Donate today!
Donate today!(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We know times can be tough as many families struggle to find the money for rent, food and getting the kids ready for school.

Right now, you have the chance to help those children and families in need by donating new or gently used school uniforms to St. Vincent de Paul.

A simple donation of $24 will buy a child the two uniforms that he or she needs to attend school.

You can find a list of drop-off locations here.

