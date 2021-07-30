Governor says Louisiana is heading in the wrong direction with COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor Edwards delivered his latest COVID update showing numbers going the wrong way. The numbers that were mentioned today were shocking, to say the least.

Hospitalizations throughout Louisiana are now at the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. And some local businesses are getting prepared to, yet again, make some changes.

With the help of the new Delta variant, COVID cases are climbing high and fast in Louisiana.

“In Baton Rouge, there are more people in the hospital with COVID than there was in the entire state just a month ago,” said Governor Edwards.

Governor Edwards and his staff are troubled by what they see and feel that further action needs to be taken.

“I think that means we all have a heightened duty to make sure that we take all the precautions necessary when we are positive,” the governor continued.

The administration says even if you’ve been vaccinated, you should mask up while indoors and use social distancing outside.

The governor is looking closely at mandating the masks again. Louie’s Diner sits right next to LSU’s campus and anticipates business to ramp up once school begins in a few weeks.

The manager, Fred Simonson, says he will listen to the recommendations.

“We follow the guidelines of the governor and the CDC and we’re kinda playing by that rule book,” said Simonson.

He says he understands people’s frustration with the masks but says if it means staying in business there’s really no choice.

“I mean look I don’t want to be back there in 102 degrees on the backline cooking with a mask on. I don’t want to do that but I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna put a cold towel around my neck and I’m gonna pump the food out,” Simonson continued.

The diner, like most restaurants, has struggled during the pandemic. But they are willing to do whatever is necessary to keep their staff and their customers safe.

“If the governor says ‘hey, the infection rate is high enough that, um, that your staff needs to wear a mask’ then...that’s what we’re doing,” Simonson explained.

The governor will give another COVID update sometime Monday afternoon. He did note vaccination rates have started to go up significantly.

