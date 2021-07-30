Ask the Expert
Four-star OT Emery Jones commits to LSU

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four-star offensive tackle Emery Jones out of Catholic Baton Rouge has committed to the Tigers.

Jones is rated as the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana, according to 247Sports. He is also rated as the No. 9 overall offensive lineman for the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-4 offensive lineman picked the Tigers over offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and many others.

The Tigers currently sit at 16 commits for the class of 2022. Below is a complete list of commits. Jones is the third offensive line commit for 2022, joining Will Campbell and Bo Bordelon.

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • OT, Emery Jones, 4-star, Baton Rouge, La.
  • RB, TreVonte’ Citizen, 4-star, Lake Charles, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • TE, Mason Taylor, 3-star, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OL/DL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, 3-star, Hartland, Mich.

