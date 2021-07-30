Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Former Riverside Rebel Jared Butler selected No. 40 overall, headed to Jazz via Pels

Jared Butler vs. Kansas.
Jared Butler vs. Kansas.(Baylor University)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKYLN. (WAFB) - Former Riverside Academy Rebel and Baylor Bear Jared Butler has been selected in the second round and No. 40 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, but will be headed to the Utah Jazz.

The No. 40 overall pick was originally part of the trade that included the Memphis Grizzlies No. 17 overall pick and Jonas Valanciunas. However, the Jazz acquired the 40th pick as part of a NBA Draft night trade.

The former Rebel is a two-time All-American and became the first consensus All-America First Team selection in Baylor Bear history helping lead them to a title in the 2021 NCAA Championship.

Butler, was also named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player as he helped lead Baylor past Gonzaga in the NCAA Championship game this past season. He scored 22 points and was 4-for-9 from beyond the arc in the win, he also added in 7 assist.

During the Bears win over the Houston Cougars Butler scored 17 points in the first 16 minutes of action going 4-for-5 from deep, in the two games he shot 57% from three.

This past season, Butler averaged 16.7 points per game on 41.6% shooting while adding 4.8 assists as well.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
A shooting on North 13th Street in Baton Rouge left at least one person dead on July 28, 2021.
BRPD: Victim identified in shooting on N. 13th Street
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 West...
Woman identified in deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 W before Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have...
Father arrives home to find family unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

2/3/21 MBB Alabama vs LSU Alabama Guard Herbert Jones (1) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
2021 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Alabama forward Herbert Jones No. 35 overall
LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
2021 NBA Draft: LSU guard Cam Thomas selected No.27 overall by the Nets
Virginia guard Trey Murphy III(25) hangs on the rim after dunking near Clemson senior forward...
2021 NBA Draft: Virginia’s Trey Murphy headed to the Pels via trade with Memphis
Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Silliman Institute Wildcats - Part 1