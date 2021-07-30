Excessive Heat Warning now in place for local area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures and feels like temperatures are expected to trend even hotter as we move into the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for for metro BR and surrounding areas. Portions of Acadiana remain under a Heat Advisory.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 30 (WAFB)

Within the heat advisory expect peak feels like temperatures of 107-110°. In the excessive heat warning expect peak feels like temperatures of 109-113°. Be sure to take heat related precautions today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 30 (WAFB)

By mid to late afternoon, sct’d showers and t-storms will develop. A few storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. We could see a localized bullseye or two of 1-3″ of rain which could lead to localized nuisance type flooding.

It’s an almost identical forecast Saturday with the exception of a few neighborhoods climbing into the upper 90°s. There won’t be much change Sunday other than a slightly higher chance for rain. Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms will be possible by late afternoon.

A weather pattern shift begins on Monday. We finally break the heat wave, but it comes with rain. Showers and t-storms will be likely Monday and Tuesday as a cold front slowly works through the area. Heavy rain will be a threat both days. Rain amounts of 1-3″ will be possible during the two day stretch.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 30 (WAFB)

The morning run of our long-range models suggest the cold front will make it all the way out into the Gulf of Mexico. If this were to be true then the local area will enjoy a nice prolonged dry out and slightly cooler, less humid temperatures. August cold fronts are rare so let’s cross a finger or two or three. By the following weekend we should start to see a return of summer like weather. The tropics remain quiet.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 30 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.