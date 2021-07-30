East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries requiring face masks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Library has announced they will be requiring face masks while inside the buildings.
The announcement was made on Friday, July 30.
This comes a day after Mayor Broome announced anyone entering City-Parish buildings would need to wear a face mask while inside.
According to the statement, this would not include programs or events taking place outside of the library buildings.
