East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries requiring face masks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Library has announced they will be requiring face masks while inside the buildings.

The announcement was made on Friday, July 30.

RELATED STORY:

Mayor Broome announces mask requirement for City-Parish buildings

This comes a day after Mayor Broome announced anyone entering City-Parish buildings would need to wear a face mask while inside.

According to the statement, this would not include programs or events taking place outside of the library buildings.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.