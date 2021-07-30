Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company has joined other large companies in requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company said in a statement Friday that it will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated. The statement said employees who aren’t already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so and that those still working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning. Disney said it was discussing the vaccine requirements with the union, and added that all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the company.

“Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees,” the statement said.

The announcement comes days after the federal Centers for Disease Control changed course on masking guidelines, saying that agency had received new information showing the delta variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people.

New cases and hospitalizations are soaring in Florida, which has again turned into the epicenter of the pandemic concentrating one fifth of the country’s new cases.

Disney announced earlier this week that guests at U.S. theme parks would again be required to wear masks indoors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Authorities on the scene Friday morning did not immediately say if it was obvious how the woman...
Child found with dead woman inside BR apartment
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 West...
Woman identified in deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 W before Sherwood Forest Boulevard
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
Shot At A Million winners announced Friday
A shooting on North 13th Street in Baton Rouge left at least one person dead on July 28, 2021.
BRPD: Victim identified in shooting on N. 13th Street

Latest News

Jniya Tallie, a graduate assistant with the Jackson State women's basketball team, left, speaks...
To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says there are several COVID-19...
COVID-19 vaccine events in EBR Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 30
Excessive Heat Warning now in place for local area
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell press conference discussing COVID-19 update