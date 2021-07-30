Ask the Expert
COVID-19 vaccine events in EBR Parish

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says there are several COVID-19...
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says there are several COVID-19 events happening throughout the parish.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says there are several COVID-19 events happening throughout the parish.

The city-parish is hosting a vaccine event at City Hall Plaza from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. City Hall Plaza is located 222 St. Louis Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

Residents can also get the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday through Saturday at the LSU Student Union and the Mall of Louisiana.

You can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the LSU Student Union from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The student union is located at 310 LSU Student Union Baton Rouge, LA 70803.

Vaccines are available at the Mall of Louisiana in the first floor main entrance (old Williams Sonoma store) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mayor Broome says $10 Visa gift cards will be given to those who get the vaccine at the mall location while supplies last.

The Mall of Louisiana is located at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70836.

