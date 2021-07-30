CATS requiring riders to wear face masks in all facilities, vehicles beginning Aug. 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will require everyone to wear face masks in all of its facilities, including vehicles, terminal, and office buildings beginning Monday, Aug. 2.

Officials say the mask requirement is being mandated due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Baton Rouge are.

“CATS has continued enhanced cleaning efforts since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 and maintains heightened levels of sanitization to this day. We take the safety of our employees and customers very seriously and we know masking up is the most effective way to reduce the spread of this virus,” said CATS CEO Bill Deville. “Along with federal, state, and local officials, we urge our community to get vaccinated.”

The mask mandate in all CATS facilities and vehicles will remain in effect until further notice.

CLICK/TAP HERE more information about COVID-19 vaccine locations in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.