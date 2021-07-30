BRPD searching for missing man last seen on July 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for over a week.

Police say Shawn Rivas was last walking on Ford Street around 10:30 a.m. on July 22.

Shawn Rivas (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Investigators say foul play cannot be ruled out as a cause for his disappearance.

Anyone with any information on Rivas’ whereabouts is urged to call BRPD’s Missing Person Division at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.

