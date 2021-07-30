BRPD searching for missing man last seen on July 22
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for over a week.
Police say Shawn Rivas was last walking on Ford Street around 10:30 a.m. on July 22.
Investigators say foul play cannot be ruled out as a cause for his disappearance.
Anyone with any information on Rivas’ whereabouts is urged to call BRPD’s Missing Person Division at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.
