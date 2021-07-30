Baton Rouge man killed in crash in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a two vehicle fatal crash in East Baton Rouge Parish Thursday.

According to officials, shortly before 9:00 p.m. July 29th, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash on LA Hwy 408 near Hooper Road, west of LA Hwy 410 (Blackwater Road) in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Authorities have confirmed, the crash took the life of Brandon Chews, 29, of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Chews attempted to enter the eastbound lanes of LA Hwy 408 from a private driveway in a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro. At the same time, a 2019 GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 408.

For reasons still under investigation, Chews failed to yield and traveled into the path of the GMC. This resulted in the GMC striking the Chevrolet on its driver’s side door.

Police say Chews was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The passenger in the Chevrolet was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries. She was also taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the GMC was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.