Ascension Parish councilman’s tire slashed, car keyed amid ongoing recall efforts

By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tension in Ascension Parish politics recently over flooding and recalls is literally boiling over, after one councilman’s car was keyed, and his tire was slashed early Wednesday morning on July, 28.

“It angers me, it really angers me. Because my wife has really been affected by this,” said Ascension Parish Councilman Aaron Lawler, District 7.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment released a statement on Facebook:

“To be clear, under no circumstances are threats and/or acts of violence including vandalism against public servants or property to be tolerated. I believe in people’s right to express themselves. I understand we are in a very controversial and charged environment. I am asking our community to express themselves respectfully in a way that we can all be proud of as citizens of Ascension Parish.”

