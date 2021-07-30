Ask the Expert
2021 NBA Draft: Virginia’s Trey Murphy headed to the Pels via trade with Memphis

Virginia guard Trey Murphy III(25) hangs on the rim after dunking near Clemson senior forward...
Virginia guard Trey Murphy III(25) hangs on the rim after dunking near Clemson senior forward Aamir Simms(25) during the second half Jan 16, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Littlejohn Coliseum. (Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)(ACC)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BROOKLYN. (WAFB) - Virginia guard Trey Murphy has been selected No. 17 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, but will be headed to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a trade earlier this week that involved Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe and the No. 10 overall pick and No. 40 and a protected first round 2022 pick.

Last season, Murphy averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He shot 50.3% from the field and 43.3% from behind the arc.

Murphy transferred to Virginia from Rice before the 2020-21 season, the Durham, N.C. native played in 25 games for UVA, starting in 20 games.

As part of the trade with the Grizzlies the Pelicans received the No. 17 overall pick and No. 51 as well as Jonas Valanciunas.

