Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

2021 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Alabama forward Herbert Jones No. 35 overall

2/3/21 MBB Alabama vs LSU Alabama Guard Herbert Jones (1) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
2/3/21 MBB Alabama vs LSU Alabama Guard Herbert Jones (1) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos(Crimson Tide Photos | Alabama Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones has been selected in the second round, No. 35 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last season, Jones was named an AP Third Team All-American and was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year.

During the 2021 season, Jones averaged 11.2 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
A shooting on North 13th Street in Baton Rouge left at least one person dead on July 28, 2021.
BRPD: Victim identified in shooting on N. 13th Street
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 West...
Woman identified in deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 W before Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have...
Father arrives home to find family unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

Jared Butler vs. Kansas.
Former Riverside Rebel Jared Butler selected No. 40 overall, headed to Jazz via Pels
LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
2021 NBA Draft: LSU guard Cam Thomas selected No.27 overall by the Nets
Virginia guard Trey Murphy III(25) hangs on the rim after dunking near Clemson senior forward...
2021 NBA Draft: Virginia’s Trey Murphy headed to the Pels via trade with Memphis
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Pelicans’ Hayes allegedly shoved officer before being tased after domestic disturbance