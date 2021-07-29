SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Silliman Institute Wildcats

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The Sportsline Summer Camp tour of prep football in south Louisiana is down to one of its final stops.

The crew recently visited one of the few Bayou State teams that don’t play in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), the Silliman Institute Wildcats in Clinton. It was there for the team’s 7-on-7 sessions with LHSAA member, Catholic of Pointe Coupee.

And despite missing eight starters on each side of the ball, TJ Davis and the Wildcats held their own against the Hornets. They featured some young talent, including an inexperienced quarterback named Ty Lipscomb, who really didn’t get reps as a sophomore.

Davis said he’s encouraged by having normal offseason workouts and weight training sessions they didn’t get to do last summer due to COVID but he’s more than a little concerned about his team’s lack of experience.

Silliman belongs to the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS), which started its 2020 schedule about six weeks before the LHSAA. Yet, the Wildcats only managed to play five games last season compared to six, seven, or eight plus the playoffs for most teams in the Sportsline viewing area.

