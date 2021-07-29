Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis comment on Michael Thomas’ surgery

The timing of Thomas' surgery has been a source of frustration for the Saints.
The timing of Thomas' surgery has been a source of frustration for the Saints.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Saints get set to start training camp 2021, they’ll do so without star wide receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas had surgery in June to repair an ankle injury. The timing of that surgery has been a source of major confusion. Head coach Sean Payton seemed frustrated about it.

“It’s disappointing and we’ll work through it with the other players that are here,” Payton said. “But the surgery took place and obviously we would have liked that to have happened earlier than later. And, quite honestly, it should have.”

General manager Mickey Loomis had a more diplomatic explanation.

“You know we get to the minicamp and it wasn’t quite right,” Loomis said. “So we had to make a call and collectively made the call to have the surgery in June. Look, obviously with hindsight we would’ve preferred that surgery to be earlier, in February or March. But it wasn’t. It is what it is.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began
Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have...
Five rushed to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Gator spotted in St. James Parish
Massive gator spotted roaming Louisiana neighborhood
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson looks towards his bench in the second quarter of an...
Chad Johnson, who hasn’t been an NFL wide receiver since 2012, wants to play for the Saints
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
It’s official! Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20 year deal for stadium naming rights
Chris Hogan won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.
Saints working out pro football/lacrosse player to possibly fill-in for Thomas
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow smiles as he takes the field during an NFL football camp practice...
REPORT: Joe Burrow will be healthy for Bengals’ training camp