Saints WR Deonte Harris arrested for DUI on July 16

Deonte Harris is entering Year 3 with the New Orleans Saints.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris was recently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrest happened on July 16 in Baltimore at 1:27 a.m. according to police records.

According to Baltimore County police records Harris was driving 77 mph with a speed limit of 55 mph.

In the past, NFL players are levied a two-game suspension for DUI.

Harris is entering his third season with the Black and Gold. Harris pulled in one TD reception in 2020.

