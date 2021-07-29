In person visitation at Office of Juvenile Justice Secure Care suspended due to COVID surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) will begin limiting the number of visitors until further notice according to a press release.

As of Tuesday, July 27 all in-person family visitation is suspended, however, video visitation will continue.

Anyone entering the facilities will need to go through screening before being allowed to enter.

All quarantine and isolation guidelines are still in place.

