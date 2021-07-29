North Oaks Hospital offers $100 to get your COVID vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Joe Biden on Thursday, July 29, asked states to consider paying people $100 each to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The president said cash incentives have proven to work in some parts of the country and that includes a program just launched in Hammond, La.

Tangipahoa Parish sits right next to St. Tammany as the least vaccinated parish in the state.

So, to try and turn those numbers around, North Oaks Hospital and a group of volunteers are offering $100 to those who show up to get vaccinated.

It started with several business leaders in the community who saw the troubling numbers of COVID cases rising but did not see the same trend with the number of people getting vaccinated.

“We have had numerous companies and other individuals step up, put up money so that we can increase the number of individuals that we’re going to vaccinate this Saturday,” said Stacie Arceneaux, Executive Director of the North Oaks Foundation.

Tangipahoa Parish hoped to see more people get their shots after the governor announced the vaccine lottery incentive but say that had little to no effect on the area. However, this incentive seems to have caught people’s attention.

“We filled the first 100 slots in less than 24 hours, then another 100 slots in less than 24 hours. And now we’re up to 520 appointments for this Saturday that we’ll be offering the vaccine,” explained Arceneaux.

$50 will come with the first dose, followed by another $50 with the second.

“Well, I think in today’s world we’ve become an instant gratification type of society we want money now and that’s what I believe has really helped this one,” said Hammond attorney Chris Edwards.

Edwards is an attorney who saw an opportunity to help the community, so he decided to pitch in to help the cause to get to a total of 500 additional shots.

“First Guarantee Bank stepped up off the bat, my office stepped up off the bat, we’ve had some anonymous people step up, and then recently this week we’ve also had some elected officials. Our sheriff, Daniel Edwards has stepped up, and our District Attorney Scott Perrilloux has also stepped up to get us to that 500 number,” added Edwards.

As of right now, they only have this Saturday scheduled for the incentive followed by the second dose which is scheduled in August.

“However, if we have other community members, individuals, businesses who want to get involved and become part of this movement we can certainly continue this and add another clinic day where we vaccinate more people if that be the case,” noted Arceneaux.

The governor’s office said it will need to review the president’s call for those $100 vaccine incentives. To sign up for a vaccine appointment, go to covidvaccine.northoaks.org. To donate to the North Oaks Foundation visit northoaks.org or contact Staci Arceneaux at (985)-230-6674.

