Mayor Broome announces mask requirement for City-Parish buildings

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced a mask requirement for entering City-Parish buildings starting on Friday, July 30.

The mask requirement is being instituted due to the surge of COVID-19 cases related to the Delta Variant.

“Masks are an important part of keeping us safe from COVID-19, in accordance with CDC and LDH guidance. However, I strongly encourage everyone to take the most important step and go get vaccinated,” said Mayor Broome.

Free Pfizer vaccines are available Tuesday-Saturday, 11 am-6 pm, at the Mall of Louisiana on the first floor near the main entrance in the old Williams Sonoma store. Free $10 Visa Gift Cards are available for those receiving a vaccine while supplies last. Learn more about COVID vaccines in East Baton Rouge Parish at brla.gov/getvaccinated.

