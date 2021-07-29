Ask the Expert
Mason Taylor son of NFL HOFer Jason Taylor, commits to LSU

LSU Football
LSU Football(Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Media (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tight end Mason Taylor a three-star prospect out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor committed to the Tigers on Thursday, July 29. Taylor announced the commitment via Twitter.

The St. Thomas Aquinas product chose the Tigers over the likes of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and others. He is the second tight end commit for the class of 2022.

According to 247Sports, Taylor is the nation’s No. 16 ranked tight end and No. 51 overall in the state of Florida. He joins four-star prospect Jake Johnson out of Watkinsville, Georgia.

The Tigers currently sit at 16 commits for the class of 2022 and have the No. 1 ranked class in the SEC and are currently ranked No. 3 overall in the nation according to 247Sports.

Below is a complete list of commits for 2022:

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • S, Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula, La.
  • RB, TreVonte’ Citizen, 4-star, Lake Charles, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • TE, Mason Taylor, 3-star, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OL/DL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, 3-star, Hartland, Mich.

