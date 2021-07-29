Ask the Expert
Man wanted on 2 counts of attempted murder

Charles Johnson Jr.
Charles Johnson Jr.(Crime Stoppers)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for attempted murder.

Detectives said Charles Johnson Jr., 20, is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He is described as 5-foot-8 and 162 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, give a tip on www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free P3 Tips App. All three ways allow you to remain anonymous.

