LDH issues updated fish consumption advisories

Tangipahoa River
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Departments of Health, Environmental Quality, and Wildlife and Fisheries on Thursday, July 29, issued a series of updates to six existing fish consumption advisories.

The State issues precautionary advisories when unacceptable levels of mercury are detected in fish or shellfish.

The Department of Environmental Quality conducts fish sampling. LDH then uses this data to determine the need for additional advisories or to modify existing advisories. Each advisory lists the specific fish, makes consumption recommendations, and outlines the geographic boundaries of the affected waterways.

Amite River Drainage Basin

  • Includes Amite River from the Mississippi State Line to its confluence with Lake Maurepas, Colyell Creek, the Amite River Diversion Canal and the Petite Amite River
  • Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should consume no more than one meal per month* of bowfin (choupique, grinnel), freshwater drum (gaspergou), largemouth bass and warmouth combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than two meals per month of bigmouth buffalo, crappie (sac-au-lait), flathead catfish, redear sunfish and spotted bass combined from the advisory area.
  • Other adults and children 7 years of age and older: no advisory

Bayou Liberty

  • Includes Bayou Liberty only
  • Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should not consume black crappie; AND should consume no more than one meal per month of bowfin (choupique, grinnel), flathead catfish, largemouth bass and white crappie combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than two meals per month of bluegill, freshwater drum (gaspergou), redear sunfish and white bass combined from the advisory area.
  • Other adults and children 7 years of age and older should consume no more than two meals per month of black crappie; OR no more than three meals per month of flathead catfish.

Blind River

  • Includes the Blind River only
  • Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should not consume more than one meal per month of bowfin (choupique, grinnel), largemouth bass and freshwater drum (gaspergou) combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than two meals per month of any other species from the advisory area.
  • Other adults and children 7 years of age and older should consume no more than three meals per month of bowfin (choupique, grinnel) from the advisory area.

Tangipahoa River

  • Includes Tangipahoa River from the Louisiana/Mississippi state line to Lake Ponchartrain
  • Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should consume no more than one meal per month of bowfin (choupique, grinnel), flathead catfish, freshwater drum (gaspergou), largemouth bass and spotted bass combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than two meals per month of all other species combined from the advisory area.

Click here to report a typo.

