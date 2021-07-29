Honey-Sriracha Chicken Wings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone has a sweet and spicy side, and these chicken wings are no exception! Honey and hot sauce make for a perfect combination of the two flavors! Sriracha is a Thai sauce made from chiles, salt, sugar and vinegar. It can be found at any oriental market or the international section of your local grocery store. Let’s celebrate National Chicken Wing Day!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients for Wings:

2 pounds chicken wings, split at the joints, tips removed

2 tbsps vegetable oil

2 tbsps unsalted butter, melted

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Ingredients for Sauce:

⅓ cup honey, plus more for drizzling

¼ cup Sriracha sauce

5 tbsps unsalted butter

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsps fresh lime juice

¼ cup sliced green onions for garnish

lime wedges for garnish

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat a large rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray then set aside. Dry chicken wings with paper towel then place in a large mixing bowl. In a small bowl, mix vegetable oil and melted butter. Pour mixture over wings and toss to coat well. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Spread wings in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake 45–55 minutes or until wings are browned and crisp. While wings are baking, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add honey, Sriracha, soy sauce and lime juice, stirring until mixture bubbles gently. Remove from heat and set aside to keep warm. Carefully remove wings from baking sheet and transfer to a large bowl. Pour warm sauce over wings and toss gently to coat. Transfer wings to a serving platter and drizzle with additional honey. Garnish with green onions and serve with lime wedges.

