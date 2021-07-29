Homeowners in Denham Springs work together to catch package thief

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been multiple package thefts in the Arbor and Hidden Ridge Subdivisions of Denham Springs.

A number of those thefts happened around July 25 during the middle of the day.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, “Homeowners were alert. They were aware. They used their home security cameras & social media to work together with detectives in my Armed Robbery & Burglary Division (or A.R.A.B.).”

Detectives used the information from homeowners to arrest a suspect. Pamela Sloane of Denham Springs was linked to eight cases of package theft.

Sloane was charged on each count.

“My A.R.A.B. detectives are still investigating reported package thefts. We appreciate those residents who stepped forward & continue to work with us,” says Ard.

