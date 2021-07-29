Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Heat Advisory again today...and tomorrow

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For a 7th day in a row the local area is under a Heat Advisory. We’ll make it 8 tomorrow as the National Weather Service has already included Friday into the advisory.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29(WAFB)

Afternoon highs both days will climb into the mid 90°s. Feels like temperatures will be at or above 100° for 5-9 hours. Peak feels like temperatures will range between 104-109°. Some will receive the cooling effects of a passing shower but will likely have to wait until the late afternoon.

DOWNLOAD THE WAFB FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

Each day showers and t-storms will begin to develop during the early afternoon but won’t reach full coverage (30-40% of viewing area) until late afternoon. After sunset whatever rain that does develop will start to dissipate. This will also be the same forecast over the weekend. Therefore, the heat will be the primary weather concern.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29(WAFB)

Be sure to take heat related precautions through the work week and weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29(WAFB)

Our weather pattern begins to change on Monday as a cold front approaches the local area. The cold front will slow push into the area and will bring a likely chance for rain Monday and Tuesday. Periods of heavy rain appear possible, and most will receive close to or above 1″ of rain over the 2 day stretch. There are some signals from the long-range models that the front will push all the way to the coastal parishes on Wednesday. This would result in a slight cool down and a dry out for inland areas through next Thursday. Coastal showers will remain in the forecast. By Friday, the front retreats to the north as a warm front bringing back daily rain chances and the heat and humidity.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began
Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have...
Five rushed to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
A shooting on North 13th Street in Baton Rouge left at least one person dead on July 28, 2021.
BRPD: 1 dead in shooting on N. 13th Street

Latest News

How to protect yourself during the excessive heat
How to protect yourself during the excessive heat
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, July 28
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, July 28
WAFB 9News at 4
9News at 4: First Alert Weather Wednesday, July 28
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
It's another Heat Advisory day