Heat Advisory again today...and tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For a 7th day in a row the local area is under a Heat Advisory. We’ll make it 8 tomorrow as the National Weather Service has already included Friday into the advisory.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29 (WAFB)

Afternoon highs both days will climb into the mid 90°s. Feels like temperatures will be at or above 100° for 5-9 hours. Peak feels like temperatures will range between 104-109°. Some will receive the cooling effects of a passing shower but will likely have to wait until the late afternoon.

DOWNLOAD THE WAFB FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

Each day showers and t-storms will begin to develop during the early afternoon but won’t reach full coverage (30-40% of viewing area) until late afternoon. After sunset whatever rain that does develop will start to dissipate. This will also be the same forecast over the weekend. Therefore, the heat will be the primary weather concern.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29 (WAFB)

Be sure to take heat related precautions through the work week and weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29 (WAFB)

Our weather pattern begins to change on Monday as a cold front approaches the local area. The cold front will slow push into the area and will bring a likely chance for rain Monday and Tuesday. Periods of heavy rain appear possible, and most will receive close to or above 1″ of rain over the 2 day stretch. There are some signals from the long-range models that the front will push all the way to the coastal parishes on Wednesday. This would result in a slight cool down and a dry out for inland areas through next Thursday. Coastal showers will remain in the forecast. By Friday, the front retreats to the north as a warm front bringing back daily rain chances and the heat and humidity.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 29 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.