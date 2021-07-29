Gov. Edwards teams with Zaila Avant-garde for PSAs promoting COVID-19 vaccines

Information provided by the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Today (Thursday, July 29), Gov. John Bel Edwards released two public service announcements encouraging young people to take the COVID-19 vaccines, featuring National Spelling Bee Champion and Guinness Book World Record Holder Zaila Avant-garde. Avant-garde is herself fully vaccinated and wants other young people to take their COVID-19 vaccine so everyone can get back to normal.

“As a Guinness Book World Record Holder and National Champion, Zaila knows a thing or two about winning, which is why I think we should listen to her when she gives us advice about how to win the fight against COVID,” Gov. Edwards said. “Zaila has made all of Louisiana proud with her numerous accomplishments, but I’m most proud that she’s using her voice to speak up and encourage young people to take the COVID vaccine.”

Avant-garde visited the Governor’s Mansion last week to meet Gov. Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards and to film the public service announcements for the COVID-19 vaccine.

HOW TO GET A COVID VACCINE IN LOUISIANA

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has only authorized one of the three COVID-19 vaccines – from Pfizer – for children ages 12 to 17. Parents should confirm with the vaccine provider that their child is under 18 to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available before making an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at 1,437 locations in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including at pharmacies, hospitals, health care clinics and doctor’s offices.

For a list of locations, visit LDH’s vaccine directory or visit vaccines.gov , which is maintained by the federal government.

To get a list of vaccine locations near you text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

If you have questions, would like to speak with a medical professional, or need help scheduling an appointment, call 211 or Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

