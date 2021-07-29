Generators recalled after 7 finger amputations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Generac® has recalled some of its portable generators due to fingers being amputated and crushed, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC said an unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved. According to the report, Generac® has received eight reports of injuries, that resulted in seven fingers getting amputations and one finger being crushed.

This recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac® portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators.

The generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021.

