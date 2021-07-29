Extra staff headed to Baton Rouge General’s Mid-City campus to help with fourth COVID surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Baton Rouge General (BRG) say additional staff members are headed to the hospital’s Mid-City campus next week to help care for patients amid a fourth surge of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

More than 100 staff members will arrive during the week of Monday, Aug. 2 and will be able to care for an additional 110 COVID patients the hospital admits.

As of Thursday, July 29, there were 94 COVID patients hospitalized between BRG’s Mid-City and Bluebonnet campuses.

There were a total of 269 COVID patients between Baton Rouge’s three hospitals, Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake, and Ochsner on Thursday.

Baton Rouge COVID Hospitalizations as of 8 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021. (provided photo)

