EBR Parish offers help for residents facing eviction

Those in need can apply online or get assistance over the phone
While tenants cannot currently be evicted, this is not a free pass to simply not pay rent.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - About 6,000 people in East Baton Rouge Parish are expected to be impacted by the end of the evictions ban on July 31, officials say.

The emergency rental assistance program will help you pay your rent if you are still financially recovering from the pandemic.

There are a few things you’ll need if you are planning on applying for assistance, including proof of income, occupancy, an obligation to pay rent, and proof of housing instability.

Director of community and urban development Tasha Saunders said the emergency rental assistance program will help prevent homelessness from rising.

“Absolutely increases our homeless population which is already at a very high rate right now so adding these people, renters that are being evicted, will increase that homeless population so it’s going to have a very dire effect on our city,” Saunders said.

If you need legal help, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services will be at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse starting Monday, August 2 to work with you on your case.

“Covid hit us all, and this program is available to help the most vulnerable population, those people who were really effected, they lost their jobs and so now they’re facing losing their housing and possibly becoming homeless,” Saunders said.

You can apply for the rental assistance program online by CLICKING HERE.

You can call 225-529-0504 for help with your application.

