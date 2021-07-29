Ask the Expert
Woman identified in deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 W before Sherwood Forest Boulevard

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 West before Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-12 West before Sherwood Forest Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The driver has been identified as Gildren Jackson, 69 of Denham Springs, La.

The crash happened Wednesday, July 29 in the 800 block of Interstate 12 around 4:25 p.m. and involved a 2000 Toyota Camry.

According to a spokesperson with BRPD, an on-scene investigation revealed that the Toyota was traveling west on I-12 in the middle lane.

For reasons unknown, Jackson swerved to the right causing the car to exit the roadway.

The car continued off the roadway and then hit a barrier.

Police have confirmed, Jackson died from her injuries at the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.

