Baton Rouge Diocese says changes to student mask policy to be announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a letter sent out to parents of students enrolled in Catholic Schools, Bishop Michael Duca says the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is reassessing guidelines as it relates to COVID-19.

On July 14, the Diocese published a series of guidelines for students returning to school this fall, making face masks optional.

“It is possible that if COVID cases continue to increase, we will need to change our procedures and protocols to accomplish our goals,” Duca said.

Any changes made in protocol will be announced Monday, August 2.

To read the letter in its entirety, CLICK HERE .

