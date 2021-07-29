Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

1 dead in single-vehicle crash on I-12 W before Sherwood Forest Boulevard

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 West...
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-12 West before Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-12 West before Sherwood Forest Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The victim’s name has not been released and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with additional details as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began
Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have...
Five rushed to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Gator spotted in St. James Parish
Massive gator spotted roaming Louisiana neighborhood
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

A shooting on North 13th Street in Baton Rouge left at least one person dead on July 28, 2021.
BRPD: 1 dead in shooting on N. 13th Street
Team Bujanda Strong
SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Olympic weightlifting
Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.
Proposal to take money from library, mosquito control to fix drainage fails in Metro Council
How to protect yourself during the excessive heat
How to protect yourself during the excessive heat