1 dead in single-vehicle crash on I-12 W before Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-12 West before Sherwood Forest Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The victim’s name has not been released and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with additional details as they become available.

