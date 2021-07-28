Ask the Expert
YOUR MONEY: Get free school supplies through Ibotta rebates

Many single parents are juggling virtual learning and trying to get back to work.
By Liz Koh
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a way to get a back to school bundle full of school supplies for free, but it’s going to take a bit of work.

This is information from USA Today Money.

Ibotta, a popular cashback and rewards app, is offering free school supplies for millions of students.

Ibotta announced that it is partnering with brands like Kleenex, Skippy, Nature’s Own and Five Star to give students a free bundle of backpack and lunchbox staples to help families ease the burden of new school year costs.

The items in the “back to school free-for-all” program are free after rebates while supplies last.

Shoppers can get a 3-subject notebook, a 12-pack of Ticonderoga pencils, a box of tissues along with the ingredients for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

The rebate items, combined, are worth a total value of up to $20. They are available to buy in-store and online at Walmart and online at Target.

Ibotta's back to school free-for-all program (Source: https://home.ibotta.com/)
Depending on where you shop the items might not be 100 percent free after the rebates. They could still each cost a few cents.

Ibotta bases the rebate on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, which can vary.

To redeem the Ibotta’s free back-to-school bundle – or select items in it – you need to download the free Ibotta app or browser extension and add the items to your shopping list through either platform.

Then, shop in-store at Walmart or purchase the items at participating online retailers to get 100% cash back deposited in your account.

Click here to report a typo.

