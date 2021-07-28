Vaccine lottery scams are making a comeback, BBB offering tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Louisianans who rolled up their sleeves will win the latest vaccine lottery drawing Wednesday, July 28. The winners will be picked Wednesday, but won’t be announced until Friday, July 30.

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana wants to make sure you’re aware that vaccine lottery scams are making a comeback in our community.

The BBB said a government agency would never call, text, or email you. They said you should never give personal financial information to someone who contacts you.

“We just want people to be able to understand that’s not how it works,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana. “The government is never going to call you. The state is never going to call you to help you register for the lottery. If you’re seeing this information on the news or on the internet that the scammers are also seeing the same information, and they are targeting these consumers.”

Million said not to give out the information on your vaccine cards because hackers could use that personal information to access your accounts.

Keep in mind that you have to register online to be eligible for the ‘Shot At A Million,’ and you are not required to pay money to enter. Million said law enforcement officials do not call and award prizes.

She said to not trust caller ID, because scammers can manipulate the phone system and make it look like it’s from a government agency.

If you feel like you’ve been a victim of a scam, click here.

If it sounds too good to be true, it generally is.

You can officially register for the vaccine lottery here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.