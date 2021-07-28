Trial for Mayor Broome’s lawsuit against City of St. City George ‘tentatively’ set to begin in January 2022
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An attorney representing East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says the trial for the lawsuit filed by the mayor in order to fight the incorporation of the new voter-approved City of St. George is “tentatively” set to begin in January 2022.
Mary Olive Pierson, who represents Mayor Broome, said both sides meet with a Baton Rouge judge on Wednesday, July 28.
The judge set the next pretrial conference for Nov. 30. Pierson says the trial could begin around Jan. 10-14, 2022.
