Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Trial for Mayor Broome’s lawsuit against City of St. City George ‘tentatively’ set to begin in January 2022

(WAFB)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An attorney representing East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says the trial for the lawsuit filed by the mayor in order to fight the incorporation of the new voter-approved City of St. George is “tentatively” set to begin in January 2022.

Mary Olive Pierson, who represents Mayor Broome, said both sides meet with a Baton Rouge judge on Wednesday, July 28.

The judge set the next pretrial conference for Nov. 30. Pierson says the trial could begin around Jan. 10-14, 2022.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Gator spotted in St. James Parish
Massive gator spotted roaming Louisiana neighborhood
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have...
Five rushed to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have...
Five rushed to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Two people, including one child, have been critically injured in a crash on LA 19 in Baker late...
Child among 2 people critically injured in crash on LA 19 in Baker, authorities say
The Baton Rouge home where five people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning had no...
Five rushed to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Researchers are trying to figure out how to solve the mystery behind what causes and how to...
Two Pennington Biomedical researchers are finalists for millions in cancer research funding