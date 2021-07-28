SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Baker Buffaloes

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 53 was with the Baker Buffaloes.

Not many schools and football programs have changed as drastically as Baker since the pre-Sportsline days of the 70s and 80s.

Now, the 2021 Buffs are trying not only to recapture those glory days of Baker football but even two years ago when the Buffaloes made a shocking playoff run.

New head coach Richard Oliver is on a mission to get more guys on his roster and elevate their game to winning football after an 0-7 record in 2020 where they were outscored 316-52.

