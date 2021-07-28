Ask the Expert
Sixth consecutive heat advisory

Sixth consecutive heat advisory for the WAFB viewing area.
Sixth consecutive heat advisory for the WAFB viewing area.(WAFB)
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in place for a majority of the viewing area once again today. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90°s with feels like temperatures peaking between 103-108°. Similar to yesterday, it will be a late start to showers and thunderstorms.

Heat concerns for Wednesday, July 28.
Heat concerns for Wednesday, July 28.(WAFB)

We expect scattered showers and thunderstorms by mid to late afternoon with lingering rains into the first few hours of the evening. Overnight we dry out with a patch or two of light fog by Thursday morning.

Futurecast for Wednesday, July 28.
Futurecast for Wednesday, July 28.(WAFB)

Thursday afternoon will see scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. We trend slightly drier to close out the week and into the weekend. It will be hot over the weekend. Saturday could be the hottest day so far this summer in terms of actual air temperature and feels like temperature.

By next week, a cold front approaches from the north. Long range models are mixed, but the GFS now shows the front fully moving through the local area by next Wednesday. For now, we’ve got likely rain chances Monday and Tuesday with a few periods of heavy rain possible.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, July 28.
10 day forecast as of Wednesday, July 28.(WAFB)

A high level of uncertainty remains for the final period of our 10-day forecast as long-range models simply don’t agree at this time. The tropics are quiet, and no development is expected within at least the next five days.

