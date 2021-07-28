Scammers advertising on eBay to take your money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana has been getting some complaints about scams involving the popular website eBay.

The BBB said eBay is a great website and urges you to shop there, but whenever you are shopping online, you have to be aware that scammers are doing the same and looking to scam you out of your money.

A local consumer contacted us saying he was trying to make a large purchase on eBay. The person selling the product, asked the buyer to purchase $1,200 in gifts card to pay for the item, which the consumer did. The consumer was then asked for an additional $500 in gift cards to pay for shipping and insurance. When the consumer could no longer reach the seller, he reached out to BBB.

She said the goal for these scammers is to get the money that you spend on the gift cards. They will request the numbers on the back of the gift card and then remove the card’s value. These scammers just use eBay because it’s a well-known name.

“In some of those warning signs is one, of course, is if they’re asking to purchase a gift card,” said Carmen Million with the BBB of South Central Louisiana. “That’s a warning sign. If you can’t talk to them over the phone or if you can’t visibly see the item in person, those are issues.”

TIPS:

You don’t ever want to purchase something until viewing it first, especially if it’s located out of state.

If you’re going to purchase something online, you want to use a credit card or PayPal, so you have a way to dispute the charge before paying the bill.

If someone asks you to pay for something by gift card or wire transfer, that’s an immediate red flag, because you are essentially handing the scammer cash.

If you are trying to purchase something from eBay and it looks like a scam, make sure to let eBay know, and report it to our Scam Tracker website.

Always investigate before you invest!

