Pierre Part man dies in crash on Belle River Road in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that left a Pierre Part man dead in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 28.

Police say the crash happened just after midnight when Dustin Coupel, 36, of Pierre Part, was traveling south on Belle River Road.

Investigators say for reasons still under investigation, Coupel’s truck left the roadway at a high rate of speed and hit a culvert before stopping off of the roadway.

Coupel was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say they took a routine toxicology sample from Coupel for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.