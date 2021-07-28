Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes arrested after alleged domestic disturbance call, per source

LOS ANGELES (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was reportedly arrested and later hospitalized last night after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at an LA area home, according to a report by TMZ Sports.

TMZ says that Hayes, 21, is expected to be booked for felony battery on a police officer and that he allegedly tried to prevent the authorities from entering the premises. Cops are still investigating the initial alleged domestic incident, but both parties have been uncooperative, according to the report.

Reports say that the 6-foot-11 and 220 lbs. Hayes and an officer that was involved were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

WVUE has reached out to members of the Pelicans organization for comment on the situation and have not yet heard back yet.

