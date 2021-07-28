OLOL admits highest number of COVID patients since April 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) in Baton Rouge admitted 119 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, July 28, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.
“That’s the highest number admitted since April 20, 2020,” OLOL spokesperson Ryan Cross said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
The hospital’s highest in-patient COVID-19 count was 138 patients on April 13, 2020.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,524 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
On Tuesday, July 27, LDH reported the Baton Rouge area had the highest share of daily COVID-19 cases.
OLOL and two other area hospitals, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner Medical Center, started a partnership Tuesday to share combined, daily patient counts from all three hospitals with the public.
On Wednesday, all three hospitals had a combined total of 213 unvaccinated COVID patients and 35 vaccinated COVID patients.
