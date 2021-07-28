Ask the Expert
Proposal to take money from library, mosquito control to fix drainage fails in Metro Council

Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.
Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is spending the evening discussing ways to address the drainage problem.

One of the ways the council proposed to fix this issue is shifting funds from the parish library system and mosquito control to try to help with drainage issues around the parish.

Members didn’t get enough votes to re-allocate funding from the pair of entities to help with drainage issues.

Lester Duhe’ will have a full report at 10 p.m.

