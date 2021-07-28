Ask the Expert
Suspect arrested in connection to apartment fire

Rodney Hamilton
Rodney Hamilton(BRFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT
UPDATE: A man has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire that displaced at least ten people.

According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Rodney Hamilton has been arrested on one count of aggravated arson and one count of terrorizing.

Authorities say information collected from the scene allowed them to secure an arrest warrant for Hamilton. Hamilton was taken into custody without incident Wednesday, July 28.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten people including four children have been displaced unharmed after an overnight apartment fire on Violet Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, they responded to an apartment fire in the 900 block of Violet Street just before midnight on Tuesday, July 27 when firefighters arrived on scene they found one apartment fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to make entry into the burning apartment and extinguished flames before they could spread to other units.

One apartment was declared a total loss. The apartment below sustained smoke and slight water damage, while the other apartments in the building sustained smoke damage.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced occupants. Fire investigators were called to the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419

